Artificial Sweeteners Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 2.37 billion by 2023
A research study titled, “Artificial Sweeteners Market by product type, end user and application- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research, states that the artificial sweeteners market is projected to be around $2.37 billion by 2023.
Report Overview:
The global Artificial Sweeteners Market was worth USD 1.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.37 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94% during the forecast period. High usage of sugar can build the danger of different diseases, for example, immune deficiency, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, osteoporosis, and anemia. High intake of sugar additionally prompts irregularity in the insulin and glucose levels, which thusly prompts predominance of sicknesses, for example, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Growing awareness on keeping up health and prosperity, and alleviating the danger of lifestyle diseases has affected numerous buyers to follow diets that low in sugar. There has likewise been a stamped increment in the quantity of shoppers that have moved to artificial sweeteners. Makers haven’t been negligent of these advancements in customer request, and are widening their arrangement of low-sugar products and artificial sweeteners..
The Artificial Sweeteners market is segmented as follows:
Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2014-2023:
Saccharin
Neotame
Aspartame
Acesulfame k
Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023:
Direct sales
Pharmaceuticals
Food and beverages
Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023($Billion):
Sweet spread
Beverages
Bakery goods
Confectionery and chewing gums
Dairy products
Others
Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Competitive Insights:
The leading players in the market are Roquette Frères, MacAndrews & Forbes, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Foods India, American Sugar Refining, Wilmar International, Tate & Lyle, Symrise, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestlé and Ajinomoto.
List of Tables:
Table: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Product Type, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Aspartame Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Acesulfame k Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Saccharin Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Sucralose Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Neotame Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By End User, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Food and Beverages Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
Table: Direct Sales Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)
List of Figures:
Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Share, By Product Type, 2014 &
2023
Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By End User, 2014 & 2023 ($Million)
Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Application, 2014 & 2023 ($Million)
Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Region, 2014 & 2023 ($Million)
Figure: Roquette Frères: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)
Figure: Roquette Frères: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016
Figure: Roquette Frères: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016
