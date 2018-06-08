Construction Chemical Market Expected to Grow at 7% CAGR Revenue by 2022

|

Global Construction Chemical Market Information Report by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Sealants & Adhesives, Protective Coatings, Others), by Application (Residential, Infrastructure, Industrial and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Construction Chemical Market Scenario

Construction chemicals are the chemicals use with cement, concrete or other construction material, which are used for holding the construction material together. Construction chemicals are extensively used for the infrastructural activities such as residential & non-residential structures and infrastructural activities such as roads, bridges and dams. The prime concern of the construction is maintaining the quality of the constructed structure for a longer time frame, which can be addressed by the use of construction chemicals.

Regional Analysis of Construction Chemical Market

The construction chemical market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global construction chemical market, due to growing urbanization which is fuelling the growth of infrastructure projects, thereby leading to the highest consumption of the global cement production. The construction chemical market in the region is also growing with the rising awareness of benefits of construction chemicals.

Construction Chemical Market Study Objectives of Construction Chemical Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Construction chemical

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Construction chemical based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

Construction Chemical Market Key Players

The key players of Construction Chemical Market are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Fosroc International Limited (U.K.), Mapie S.p.A (Italy), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Co.(U.S.), W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.) and others.

Intended Audience

Construction chemical manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companie

