Dental Prosthetics Market 2018 | Drive A Spectacular as Well As Stable Growth at A 5.5% of CAGR by 2023

Worldwide Dental Prosthetics Market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market globally, from various angles, such as key players, geological regions, types of product and application. And also cover the other information such as Dental Prosthetics Market trends, Top players, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions and Forecast till 2023.

Market Scenario of Dental Prosthetics Market:

Globally the dental prosthetics market is expected to generate moderate CAGR growth of ~ 5.5%, transitioning into a U.S. dollar value of 5659.4 million during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023. Dental prosthetics or Prosthodontics are used to restore or reconstruct missing oral structures such as teeth, hard structures of the jaw, palate and others for the purpose of aesthetics, remove speech defects, or chewing functions. Dental prosthetics involve dental crown, dental veneers, dental bridges, denture, inlays and on lays.

Market trends:

June 2016 – Zahn Dental Acquires Custom Automated Prosthetics with estimated revenues of $30M (2015)

February, 2016 – Dentsply merged Sirona Dental Systems in a $14.5 billion equal merger. The deal take sadvantage of the coimplementary dental products lines. Sirona’s business centered on dental equipment while Dentsply’s on consumables resulting in synergies of business.

Prominent Players for Dental Prosthetics Market:

Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M, Nobel Biocare, Osstem Prosthetics, DENTSPLY Sirona, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG Planmeca OY, and others.

Market Dynamics of Dental Prosthetics Market:

The critical driving factors of the global dental prosthetics market are increasing aging population, growing awareness about oral health. The growing demand for restorative and cosmetic dentistry for aesthetic purposes has resulted in technique such as teeth whitening, bonding, smile makeover, veneers, and shaping. The American Dental Association, estimated that in 2015 alone almost 52.3% of adults visited the dentist every six months, 15.4% per year, and 11.0% every two to three years. Thus an assured large market for dental implants exists.

Technological advances such as lasers, CAD/CAM technologies and others have resulted in spurts of growth. The same can be said of diagnosis technologies such as computed tomography, 3D mapping and others. Dental prosthetics materials is where technology has made the greatest impact with materials such as ceramic, Glass ionomers, and biocompatible materials replacing the metallic amalgams. These materials are stronger, durable, and better in terms of aesthetics which is resulting in increased demand for the dental prosthetics.

Restraints:

The high cost of treatment coupled with the lower preference afforded to dentistry in the health outlay of nations is the strongest restraint on the market. Lack of awareness in underdeveloped economies coupled with a large number of spurious products are future threats to the market. The penetration of inexpensive products from developing countries such as China have driven the prices downwards which is resulting in slower growth.

Segments of Dental Prosthetics Market:

For viewing the bigger picture the dental prosthetics market has been segmented by type, type of material and end user.

Type – denture, crown, bridges, veneer, abutment, inlays. The dental prosthetics market by type is dominated by dental bridges segment.

Type of material – Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), metal, all ceramic, and others. Metal comprise the largest market share with titanium dental implant segment holding the largest market share.

End User – Dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories.

Regional Analysis of Dental Prosthetics Market:

North America region led by the U.S. is expected to be the largest market of around38.4% of global dental prosthetics market. The European market expected to be led by the Germany owing to its large medical device industry. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to generate the fastest growth of ~6.3 % during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to generate moderate growth owing to poor socio-economic conditions in the African continent. However the Gulf region is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa region due to its large economic footprint.

