Home Automation System Market Size, Strategies, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2018

Today, technology has become an integral part of people’s lives and with the advancement of automation technology life has become simpler and easier in all aspects. In today’s era Automatic systems are being preferred over manual system. Home automation system is growing rapidly as it provides comfort, convenience, better quality of life and security for people. Home Automation System Makes the operations of various home appliances convenient and saves energy. It involves automatic controlling of all electronic devices in homes or even remotely through wireless communication. Home automation systems facilitate centralized control of lighting, HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), audio/video systems, security systems, kitchen appliances and all other equipment used in home systems. This system is implemented with the help of sensors, controlling devices, and actuators. The sensors are capable of detecting light, motion, temperature and others sensing elements, and then send that data to the primary controlling devices. Controllers can be personal computers/laptops, touchpads, smartphones and other devices which are attached to the controlling devices like programmable-logic controllers that receive information from the sensors, and based on the program, control the actuators.

The home automation system market is expected to witness growth in the forecast period due to advancement in technology. There has been a rapid increase in the number of internet users over the past decade. Also, the widespread use of smartphones and the emergence of IoT technology are the major driving factors for the growth of home automation market. However, lack of awareness about home automation products and high initial investments in home automation may restraint the adoption of home automation systems.

Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.)

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

Legrand (France)

Schneider Electric Se (France)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Siemens Ag (Germany)

Segmentation:

By Product, the market is segmented into Lighting Control, Climate Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Energy Management Control and others.

By Protocol & Technology, the market is into Network and Wireless. By Network Technology, the market is segmented into CDMA, GSM/HSPA and LTE network. By Protocol, the market is segmented into Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Ethernet, LONWORKS, and BACnet among others. By Wireless Technology market is segmented into IR, Zigbee, Z-wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc.

By Software & Algorithm market is segmented into Behavioral and proactive.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of Home Automation System market is studied for North America, Europe Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the home automation system market during the forecast period due to the presence of major key players such as United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.) and others. Also, the rising demand for domestic energy management systems in this region is another major driving factor for the growth of the market. APAC region is expected to witness a healthy growth due to increasing number of new residential projects.

Target Audience:

Automation & control vendors

Automation & control networking technology vendors

Real estate builders

System integrators

Homeowners

Project consultants

Designers/consultants (HVAC, security, and fire & safety)

Component manufacturers (sensors & controls)

Software and solution providers

Home management systems (product & service providers)

Associations & standards

Government bodies involved in green buildings

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Home Automation System Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Home Automation System Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Home Automation System Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Home Automation System Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 the Middle East & Africa Home Automation System Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Home Automation System Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Home Automation System Market

Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Home Automation System Market

Figure 5 Share of Home Automation System Market in 2018, By Country (In %)

Continued…

