Off-Highway Engine Market Research Report 2018 added by “Market Research Future", the global market for Off-Highway Engine Market is growing at exponential growth rate of 9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Off-Highway Engine Market is segmented by Power Output (30-100 HP, 100-400 HP, Above 400 HP), by Engine Capacity (<5 Liter, 5.1-10 Liter, >10 Liter), by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Others) and by Region Forecast Till 2023.

Global Off-Highway Engine Market Overview:

Off-Highway Engine Market Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are:

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Deutz AG (Germany), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Volvo Group (Sweden), and Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (India). Deere & Company (U.S.), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (U.K.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), and Massey Ferguson Limited (U.S.) are among others.

The global industrial sector underwent major transformation after majority countries undertook a revamp of their existing industrial technology. The automotive industry similarly, went through a transition phase and incorporated automation to a large scale. Development of automobiles was undertaken not only to transport raw materials and passengers across distances but also for other industrial and non-industrial fields. The biggest boost from the development of specialized engines and corresponding vehicles was incorporated by the heavy industries and the agricultural sector. The heavy industries sector started using the specially developed vehicles for undertaking strenuous tasks such as road leveling, sand & gravel formation, construction mortar mixing in the construction and mining industry and activities such as harvesting, plowing, and reaping in the agricultural sector. The biggest benefit achieved from this was the reduction in production cost, which could be passed on to the end consumer subsequently.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to drive this market. This region has witnessed growth in industries in the past couple of decades. Economic growth in countries such as India and China has added to the flourishing industrial sector in the region. Many heavy construction industries have set base in the Asia region. The primary reasons for this are a rise in the middle class, increased purchasing power of the middle class, and the growing percentage of the middle class. Many automotive industries have set their manufacturing centers in India and China. This has led to the widespread development in infrastructure of these countries.

Market Segmentation:

This study provides an overview of the Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market by its Power Output, Engine Capacity, Fuel Type, and Region.

Scope of Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Off-Highway Engine Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

The report for Global Off-Highway Engine Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

