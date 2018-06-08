Subtly Straighten the Teeth with Incognito Braces

|

Things have changed since the days where people couldn’t fix their wonky teeth without going through a significant amount of time with a mouthful of metal.

[WEYBRIDGE, 8/7/2018] — Weybridge Orthodontics are one of many dentists now offering Incognito braces. Incognito is a modern, near invisible alternative to traditional braces.

Weybridge Orthodontics fits the braces to the back of the teeth rather than the front, with arch wires, brackets and bonding trays made to suit the individual. It allows the patient to undergo treatment without people having to know.

The Incognito system was the first fully customised lingual bracket system to correct wonky or misaligned teeth. Incognito should fit almost everyone, however, Weybridge Orthodontics offers consultations and advise the patient on whether Incognito is the best option for them.

Weybridge Orthodontics aims to be at the forefront of modern technology. The 3D imaging technology used at Weybridge Orthodontics produces an accurate visual of the finished product, which helps to demonstrate to the patient what the results will be. Dentists at Weybridge Orthodontics carry out a detailed examination to insure precise measurements and construction of the Incognito brace.

Incognito is an increasingly popular option for those looking to receive braces, as they are a comfortable device. When fitted, patients should experience little pain as the dentists at Weybridge Orthodontics make an appliance that is customised to each individual tooth. This means that the patient will spend less time at Weybridge Orthodontics, as the wires need few adjustments and require fewer appointments. It’s also possible for Incognito to work quicker than standard braces.

Unlike alternative treatments such as Invisalign, patients do not have to remove them for eating, drinking and cleaning, which can be a hassle, or uncomfortable in public. Receiving Incognito at Weybridge Orthodontics also reduces the risk of speech impediment, which some people find using traditional braces.

One of the major benefits Incognito at Weybridge Orthodontics can offer, is allowing the patient to feel confident while the braces do their work. People can be themselves in social situations without having to feel self-conscious. It is also convenient for adults who may feel embarrassed about having to wear braces as adults, or whose careers involve public speaking.

For more information, visit http://www.surreybraces.co.uk/.