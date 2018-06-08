The Sanctuary BJJ and Fitness is offering world class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo instruction classes

|

Lakewood, Colorado (June 08, 2018) – Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) is a profoundly compelling martial art which relies on timing, leverage, and legitimate method to defeat bigger, more grounded, and more forceful opponents. It is a modern grappling system, which incorporates tosses, hold downs, and submissions. This form of martial art is advantageous for men and women as well as kids and can be practiced both competitively and recreationally. Regular practice of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu supports an increased level of physical fitness and coordination, a developed critical thinking ability, and companionship. BJJ is incorporated into an assortment of programs, like the U.S. Army’s Modern Combatives program and other military special forces as well as numerous organized women’s self-defense training programs. It is still a standout amongst the most predominant martial arts style utilized in MMA.

To impart world class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Judo training to Colorado residents, The Sanctuary Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Fitness located in Lakewood, Colorado is providing BJJ and Judo classes for both adults and kids. The Adult BJJ and Judo classes taught at The Sanctuary BJJ and Fitness enables men and women to build up their game on their feet and at the same time on the ground to help them prepare to face any kind of adversary on streets as well as in competitions. Adults are taught break falls, grip fighting takedowns, and how to defend oneself on the ground and submit their rivals. The Kids BJJ and Judo classes comprise of training in essential self-defense strategies and in addition break falls, takedowns, and submissions. Kids will likewise figure out how to follow instructions and will turn out to be more self-disciplined in the process. BJJ and Personal Training Englewood Co will enable the kids develop their confidence and also enhance body mechanics while they develop in the martial arts. Charlee Minkin who is a 2004, Olympian teaches Judo while BJJ is taught by Ben Lowry, Rigan Machado Black Belt.

The Sanctuary Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Fitness also offers Strength and Conditioning classes which are aimed at helping individuals develop strength and also burn away fat. Besides these, the center provides one on one personal training as well to help people accomplish their fitness objectives. The Sanctuary BJJ and Fitness is committed to provide the finest BJJ training in Colorado to people wanting to learn self-defense, or become a professional fighter and even a champion, or for those who want to get in shape in a fun manner.

