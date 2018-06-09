4 PILLARS CONSULTING OFFERS RESTRUCTURING PLANS

|

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia- May 9, 2018- Paying debt down and being free from the burden of hefty monthly payments is one of the most challenging tasks an individual can go through. With 4 Pillars Consulting helps clients can start seeing results through a restructuring plan that is proven to work.

Debt relief specialist and member of the 4 Pillars Consulting David Moffatt leads the Halifax, NS office. Clients can receive a free consultation, and discuss the different options including restructuring, consolidation as alternatives to bankruptcy.

The restructuring plan created by Mr. Moffatt will renegotiate the original terms of the contract with his clients creditors. In most cases, creditors will agree to reduce the amount owed, and reduce the monthly amount due that is affordable to the debtor. Creditors are typically willing to negotiate. If a customer files for bankruptcy, they will not get a dime. Instead, creditors will make monthly payments more affordable to their customers, so they receive something.

Divorce, job loss, or medical circumstances can all directly affect the ability to pay bills, and potentially rack up new ones too. A person will never be able to get out from under debt if they incur more debt. The restructuring plan offered through 4 Pillars Consulting can get client’s debt paid off over a five year period.

For those that struggle with paying off debts, or making the minimum monthly payments, a restructuring plan from 4 Pillars Consulting can help. The restructuring also works to rebuild credit while paying down the debts and is a perfect alternative to bankruptcy.

ABOUT 4 PILLARS CONSULTING

Opened 14 years ago, 4 Pillars has helped thousands of client realize their dream being free of debt through consolidation or restructuring plans. Through the Client For Life Program, individuals receive budgeting assistance, help to rebuild their credit, and an individualized plan for paying off debt. The primary goal for 4 Pillars is to not only give their clients back their financial freedom but help them to achieve their future financial goals. 4 Pillars Consulting has over 50 office locations across Canada.

To find out more about the restructuring plan from 4 Pillars Consulting visit the website at https://www.4pillars.ca/ns/halifax. To set up an appointment for a free consultation with David Moffatt, he is available by phone at 902-482-9748 or by email at halifax@4pillars.ca.