Building Automation Systems Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

|

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Building Automation Systems Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Building Automation Systems Market by types of system (lighting, heating, ventilation, energy management devices, entertainment controls and smart gadgets and others), application (industrial, commercial, residential), and technology (cellular networks and wireless technologies) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Building Automation Systems Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Building Automation Systems Market. The building automation system (BAS) market projected to grow at a CAGR between 10.70% and 10.75% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/697

The Global Building Automation Systems is driven by Factors Such as the Regulatory Norms, the Requirement for Superior Utility Efficiency and Increasing Global Demand for Energy

The report identified that global building automation systems is driven by factors such as the regulatory norms, the requirement for superior utility efficiency and, increasing global demand for energy. While the restraining factors include high Cost of implementation, technical difficulties and lack of skilled experts. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as favorable government initiatives and incentives. Building automation systems (BAS) are the centralized, interconnected networks of software and hardware which control the environment in commercial, residential and institutional facilities. The objective of installing building automation systems is improving the resident comfort, reducing consumption of energy and managing building operations effectively. Building automation systems are being introduced to new and existing buildings in order to automate various processes such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, etc. Moreover, this technology is not limited to residential buildings but is also being implemented in commercial buildings and various sectors such as healthcare.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/697

China is expected to lead the BAS Market in the Subsequent Years

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. North America is currently leading in the building automation systems market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by China, India, South Korea and Japan among others. Currently the European region is observing a significant growth in Spain, the U.K., Germany and France owing to their introduction of new energy related regulations. The Middle-East with its rapid industrialization will observe huge growth in the recent future. Few major players in the BAS market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Legrand ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Crestron Electronics and Honeywell International among others.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global building automation systems market covers segments such as types of system, application and technology. BAS on the basis of system type can be categorized into segments including, security and safety, lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy management devices, communication and healthcare and child safety, entertainment controls and smart gadgets. On the basis of application the bas market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, institutional, transportation, residential and others. Based on technology, the bas market can be segmented into technologies and protocol, cellular networks and wireless technologies.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global building automation systems market such as, Legrand SA, Hubbell Inc., ABBLtd., SiemensAG, Johnson Controls International PLC, DexCom,United Technologies Corp. , Robert Bosch GmbH , Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. ,and Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/building_automation_systems_market