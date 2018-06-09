Buy Right & High Quality Solar Appliances from VED Investment

|

VED investment is the firm which is serving to their clients from several years with high quality and best services. It is the firm which is good at selling and buying home appliances like TVs, audio systems and Home theatres. VED investment is the firm which is providing home appliances for the workers on credit.

We are providing home appliances on salaries credit as well as cash basis. VED investment is a certified firm which is providing these things to their customers in less investment.

Investing money on right appliances that is what our firm is guiding our clients. Our team members are quite experienced and they are working so hard to provide best to our clients in less investment.

Solar panel is the product on which we are getting best credit deal and we can easily buy online solar panel in Ghana. Solar panels are, by which we can easily convert sun light into electrical energy. VED investment is also organizing a sell of solar panel in Ghana on salaries credit as well as cash basis. We have so many different options for the home appliances and we are adding many different credit offers for you.

By adding these offers we get the best responses of our clients on new deals. Ring Flood light Cam HD Security Camera is the product on which we have so many different plans of buy it. Home appliances which we are providing to our clients with great offers to our clients are the best in this business.

Contact Us –

Business Name /Contact Person: VED Investment/ Joshua Anyomi

Country: Ghana

Street Address: P/N 25 Pea Street, Dansoman, Accra

City: Accra

State: Accra

Phone No: +23320-600-7000

Email: vedinvestment@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.vedinvestment.com/