Hilands Foods Offer Authentic Range Of Thai Food Products

|

Hilands Foods offers organic, authentic and exceptional Thai food products. This Thai online store offers great value and Thai food products. We are passionate about offering the best quality food and drink that your customers love. We market and facilitate food and beverage circulation of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Our ambition to collaborate with the Australian retail and wholesale specialists inspire us in building a portfolio of domestic brands and emergent products.

Currently, we have fresh and quality range of Thai Heritage Coconut Water to remember you Thai culture. We are a modern and advanced company with a ‘can-do’ attitude to achieve positive results. We effort to inspire you and happy our consumers with our product range. Our experts have earned an inspiring reputation in the marketplace because of our reliability, old-fashioned service, and adjacent thinking. Hence, HiLands Foods enjoys an outstanding rapport with the stakeholders.

Want to purchase SolTuna Tuna? Then, you can end your search with us. We have new and dynamic team with a varied experience in sales organisation and food trade. We are an uncompromising and reliable company with a contemporary paradigm. Our desire, values and corporate culture demonstrate our promise to excellence. We extremely value the strong association with our partners – customers, staff and dealers.

Thus, our emphasis on people that is the keystone of our business. We inspire our team to do things otherwise to achieve our objects. In doing so at times, we are known to be a little odd. Our team will give that additional mile to offer an amazing customer experience. Our permanent attention is to realise the possible of exciting and excellence foods from around the world and providing them to the marketplace. Our collection of true and traditional foods brings you an enjoyable cookery experience in the ease of your home. We effort to bring back the reminiscence and taste of home like mother used to cook for you.

HiLands Foods Wholesale Distribution

Address: P.O. Box 1053 Blacktown, NSW 2148 Australia

Phone: +612 9671 3610 or 1300 787 950

Fax: +61 9671 3620 Mobile: David Walker 0420 278 308

Email: Sales Teamsales@hilandsfoods.com.au

Website: http://www.hilandsfoods.com.au/