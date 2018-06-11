Abdelhak Bensaoula is a Renowned Physicist for His Great Contributions in the Field of Engineering

|

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a highly qualified professional in physics who hasd done his diploma in physics in the year 1977 from the university of Oran, Algeria and later his masters of science from the university of Houston, USA in process control and monitoring and also his Ph.D in physics from the university of Houston, USA. Abdelhak Bensaoula later became an expert physicist who has years of experience in the field of physics and has contributed a lot in the field of R&D/engineering, academic and industrial training and also project management. His technical excellence spans from basic materials science to full scape instrument prototype fabrication and testing. His career began as a research professor of physics at the university of Houston in the space vacuum epitaxy centre and has scaled great heights over a period of time like working as a research professor of physics and also member of the research directorate at the Texas centre for super conductivity and advanced materials followed by joint appointments as research professor in physics, electrical and computer engineering, worked as a member of the faculty senate and the research and scholarship committee and also head of nitride materials and devices laboratory, physics at the university of Houston. Abdelhak Bensaoula also has been a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee and worked as a joint appointments as research professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering, in the University of Houston. He has also won great reputation as North American editor of Journal of Smart Materials and Coating Technologies, new product and development and research strategy lead at the integrated Micro sensors incorporated and presently as an R&D manager at Green technology solutions with a career span of more than 20 years as a physicist.

For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

