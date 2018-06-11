Para Xylene Market | Key Companies Profile | Supply | Demand | Cost Structure | and Forecast to 2022

|

Para Xylene Market:

Highlights:

Para Xylene Market is expected to grow at USD 81.02 billion by 2022 growing with the CAGR of 12.05% from 2016 to 2022. The source for producing para xylene is naphtha.

Para Xylene (PX), an aromatic hydrocarbon, is the source for the commercial production of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), which are further used to produce polyester. The para xylene production process includes the conversion of naphtha into BTX, a mixture of benzene, xylene, and toluene, and the separation of PX by fractional crystallization. PX is an important petrochemical as its end-product polyester is used for various industrial purposes, including textile manufacturing and packaging. It also finds usage as a solvent, along with being the raw material to manufacture Di-PX and herbicides.

Para Xylene (PX) had witnessed a rapid growth demand from last few years due to steady demand from polyester manufactures. It is majorly used for producing PTA (Purified Terephthalic acid) and DMT (Dimethyl Terephthalate) which are used in production of polyester. In 2015, the polyesters demand reached around USD 50 million tons making it the most commonly used synthetic fiber across the globe. A small amount of Para xylene is also used as a solvent and in the production of herbicides and di-Para xylene. Rising demand for Para xylene from numerous end user industries including packaging, textiles and construction materials is significantly influencing the demand for Para xylene.

Insight:

Para Xylene Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of Para xylene market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of Para xylene market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Contributes:

Reliance Industries contributes about 14% to the total Indian export it has presence in various sector. In India, Reliance is the largest producer of polyester fiber and yarn and the 5th largest producer of Para xylene.

Key Players:

Honeywell UOP,

BP,

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.,

CNPC,

S-Oil,

Reliance Industries Ltd,

Dragon,

NPC Iran,

FCFC,

GS Caltex,

KPPC,

ONGC,

Orpic,

China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

