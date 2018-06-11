Talented Tabla player Mehul Sharma

|

Mehul Sharma New Delhi tabla player of Farrukhabad Gharana

MEHUL SHARMA a young tabla player is build up by his father MR. Rajesh Kumar Sharma. He shared the musical environment, since his childhood days with his musician parents. Brought and build up in musical family, he started learning different classical forms of music at age of 5. He initially learned classical tabla by his father shree rajesh kumar Sharma and later by shree rohit poddar ji .At age of 18, to refine his art, he started learning tabla under guidance of famous tabla exponent of farrukhabad gharana – GURU Devashish adhikari ji . Guru Devashish adhikari ji is a living Tabla legend who gained his knowledge of pure traditional Tabla by his guru ustad sabir khan .

PERFORMANCE:

Mehul has given numerous solo performances and accompanied in different cities of India and has received affection appreciation and blessings by audience. He started his performing career from age of 10, initially in cultural programs of school and different institutions like Sanskriti Kala Kendra for dance and music , Baal Bhavan of Delhi and in music seminars conducted by Vidya Bharti organization. At the age of 18 He went for Rajasthan tour for lecture demonstrations in educational institutes of different cities i.e. Dhaulpu, Alwar , Jaipur ,Bharatpur.

SOME MAZAR PERFORMANCE:

He performed annually for 4 continuous years in workshop conducted by sahitya kal parishad in Delhi.He also performed in youth festival , Delhi by sahitya kala parishad.He gave his marvelous performances in nadotsava organized by CICM (council of Indian classical music)He performed at kala sang am organized by income tax department (chennai) 30TH all india cultural meet (2010).performed at sopan festival organized by delhi govt . performed at kalasamvad at doordarshan. He has performed with many renowned artists of our Indian classical music.

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

An outstanding student academically , Mehul has proved his excellence in his educational field.his qualifications are as follow: He is persuing his graduation from music faculty, of delhi university where he explored the music Hons. Course. He has completed his diploma PRABHAKAR in tabla, which is equevalent to B.A degree ,from prayag sangeet samiti , Allahabad.

He also did his senior diploma in classical vocal from prayag sangeet samiti. He also has done his diploma course(5 yrs) in bhav sangeet from prayag sangeet samiti.

He believes in improving our self every new day because He is a believer that, the competition should not be with the world outside…..but with the world existing inside.