Automation as a Service Market is set to grow substantially during the forecast timeframe

The trend of Automation as a service market has been experiencing significant developments as end users continue to emphasize on the need for such as service to be integrated in their day to day lives. Market focused reports linked to the information & communication technology industry among others of late have been made accessible by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The Automation as a Service Market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of approximately 29 percent in the duration of the forecast period.

The need for functionality tools is seeing an uptick in current times owing to rapidly altering needs of the end users and their work environments. As the work inflow volumes have increased, the need to ensure productivity and maintain seamless connectivity and communication between diverse business units is the championing factor for the boost of demand observed in this market. The capacity to effortlessly and economically automate time-consuming and highly repetitive process is the main factor leading to intensive efforts in the research and development of the market. The market is expected to show unparalleled growth pace in the coming year, with rising contributions from industry players.

Major Key Players

Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.),

Blue Prism Group Plc. (U.K),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

UiPath (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Limited (India),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.),

Kofax Inc. (U.S.),

NICE Ltd. (Israel), and Pegasystems Inc.(U.S.) and others.

Industry Segments

The automation as a service market is segmented on the basis of type, component, organization size, deployment, application, and vertical. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solutions & service. The service segment further comprises of professional services and managed services. The professional service segment further consists of deployment & integration, consulting services and support & training. The deployment basis of market segmentation is divided into on-premise and cloud. The organization size segment of the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Moreover, by application, the market comprises sales and marketing, operations, of information technology (IT), finance and human resources (HR).Finally on the basis of end-user segment the market is segmented into healthcare and life science, telecommunications and IT, transportation and logistics, retail & wholesales, BFSI, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global region wise analysis of the automation as a service market consists of regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. It has been noticed that the North America region is responsible for the major share of the Automation as a Service market globally due to various technological advancements, well-established IT infrastructures and adoption of advanced technology across many industries. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be demonstrating the highest growth due to the occurrence of small and medium enterprises that typically adopt cloud-based applications. Further, the boost in adoption of automation and cloud technologies among enterprise and government initiatives for the development of smart cities in the APAC region which includes countries such as India, China, and Taiwan has been beneficial for the market growth.

