Flat Panel Display Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 4.4% CAGR During 2017 – 2027

Flat-panel displays are electronic viewing technologies used to enable people to see content (still images, moving images, text, or other visual material) in media and entertainment, consumer electronics, personal computer, and mobile devices, and several other types of medical, transportation and industrial equipment. Flat panel displays are electronic displays that occupy a small volume, have less weight, and require less amount of power for operating. Common types of flat panel displays are liquid crystal displays, plasma panels, electroluminescent panels and organic light-emitting diode.

Global Flat Panel Display Market: Forecast

According to the report Flat Panel Display Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014-2020 published in 2014 by FMI, revenue generated by global flat panel display market is estimated to reach US$ 135,000 Mn by 2020, witnessing an increase from US$ 97,000 Mn in 2014. The CAGR of the global flat panel display market during the period 2014-2020 was 5.8%.

Revenue generated by the global flat panel display market is estimated to reach US$ 115,292.8 Mn by 2017 end, witnessing an increase from US$ 109,000 Mn in 2016. In the technology type segment, the market for Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) segment is expected to account for US$ 100,386.4 Mn by 2017, up from US$ 94,601.1 Mn in 2016 followed by the Plasma Display (PDP) segment. In the application category, the Consumer Electronics segment is estimated to hold the largest share among the other segments by application by the end of 2027. The market for Consumer Electronics is estimated to be valued at US$ 82,621.7 Mn by 2017 end, up from US$ 78,883.3 Mn in 2016.

Flat Panel Display Market: Regional Forecast

The flat panel display market in APEJ region is expected to be the largest revenue generator by 2027, and is expected to account for a revenue of US$ 150,223.8 Mn by 2027 end, owing to the increasing demand for signage and professional displays in the region. Region-wise, the flat panel display market in Japan is estimated to be the second largest player in the global flat panel display market with market revenues expected to be worth US$ 14,595 Mn by 2027 end.

Some popular vendors such as AU Optronics Corp, LG Display, Sony Corporation, Innolux Corp, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation are focussing on new product launches and partnerships with other key players in this market to consolidate their position in the global market and to expand their customer base.

Global Flat Panel Display Market: Key Players

