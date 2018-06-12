Global Shortwave Infrared Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

|

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Shortwave Infrared Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Shortwave Infrared Market by canning type (line scan and area scan), vertical (commercial, medical, industrial, scientific research, military & defense and others), technology (cooled and uncooled), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Shortwave Infrared Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Shortwave Infrared Market. According to report the global shortwave infrared market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global shortwave infrared market covers segments such as scanning type, vertical and technology. The scanning type segments include line scan and area scan. On the basis of vertical the global shortwave infrared market is categorized into commercial, medical, industrial, scientific research, military & defense and others. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the shortwave infrared market is segmented as cooled and uncooled.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global shortwave infrared market such as, Photon Etc, Xenics FLIR, New Imaging Technologies, Flir Systems, Inc, Allied Vision Technologies, Raptor Photonics Limited, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Sofradir Group, Sensors Unlimited Inc., and Princeton Instruments.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global shortwave infrared market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of shortwave infrared market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the shortwave infrared market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the shortwave infrared market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

