Luxury Goods Market 2018 Canada Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report – 2018
Description :
The luxury goods market recorded healthy value growth in 2017, supported by the improving economic environment and favourable demographic profiles, as well as the expansion of multiple luxury brands in Canada. This robust growth reflected a luxury goods market geared towards high-end luxury and high-value service. The Chinese population, mainly concentrated in Vancouver and Toronto, was a major consumer group purchasing luxury goods. Rising income polarisation in Canada also became a driver of l…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content :
Luxury Goods in Canada Maintains Healthy Growth in 2017
Producers of Luxury Brands See Growth Potential of Millennial Consumers
Retail Landscape of Luxury Goods Remains Fragmented and Highly Competitive
Store-based Retailing Continues To Dominate Retail Sales
More Competition Is Expected in Luxury Goods
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Designer Apparel and Footwear (ready-to-wear) Embraces Athleisure
Increasing Luxury Choices for Canadian Consumers
Men’s Designer Apparel and Footwear Are Top Performers
Competitive Landscape
Luxury Department Stores Continue To Expand in Canada
Internet Retailing Is Relatively Underdeveloped Despite Fast Growth
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Fine Wines/champagne and Spirits Benefits From the Premiumisation Trend
Fine Still Light Grape Wine Remains Dynamic
Competitive Landscape
Government Liquor Stores Remains Key Retail Channel in Canada
Diageo Recording Organic Growth
Category Data
Continued…….
