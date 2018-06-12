Main Menu

World Cardiology and Cardiologists Congress

| June 12, 2018

With great pleasure, Allied academies are honoured to welcome you all with a warm heart to the “WORLD CARDIOLOGY AND CARDIOLOGISTS CONGRESS” which is scheduled on December 3rd and 4th of 2018 in Dubai, UAE. It is indeed a great opportunity to all the people out there, many scientists, research scholars, university professors, students and delegates will be coming to our conference. This forum is to for mining knowledge from the great minds of the globe. Not only that but also, we have like Business Professionals, Medical colleges and universities, Manufacturing Medical Devices Companies and many exhibitors will be attending this conference.

