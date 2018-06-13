A High Single-Digit CAGR Projected for Egg White Peptide Market During 2018 to 2028

|

Egg white peptides surfaced as a rescuer to the matured global bakery and confectionery market. The industry, for a larger period of time, hasn’t been perceived as healthy food category. However, consumer perception has shifted, and the growth in global bakery and confectionary market has been catalyzed with the use of new ingredients such as but not limited to egg white peptides.

Fact.MR’s research study projects the global egg white peptides market to surpass US$ 500 Mn in revenues by 2026. In terms of volume, over 43,000 of egg white peptides are likely to be traded globally by the end of the forecast period.

Food & beverage processors and manufacturers are by far the leading end users of egg white peptides – collectively, they are likely to consume slightly less than 6,000 kgs by 2018-end. Within food & beverage sector, bakery and confectionery producers accounted for 30% of the total consumption by volume. The end user segment is also poised to register impressive CAGR of 12.1% between 2018 and 2026.

Request Report Sample@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=731

Functional foods including sport foods, sauces, and condiments are other key end user segments for egg white peptides. Collectively, these end use industries are estimated to generate an incremental value opportunity of US$ 150 Mn between 2018 and 2026 for industry stakeholders.

Di and Tri-peptides Paving way for Targeted Nutraceuticals and Supplement Formulation

Egg white protein based advanced peptide bonded amino acid formulation have been developed by several nutraceutical and supplement manufacturers which ensure instant delivery of amino acids to muscles, even during high intensity exercise with other added benefits. Such developments have been possible due to integration of egg white peptides as an ingredient in newly formulated nutraceuticals and supplements. Suppliers of Di and Tri egg white peptides are optimistic of its uptake by new end users and are formulating long terms strategies accordingly.

Visit For TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=731

According to the report, consumption of both types of egg white peptide, viz. di- and tri-peptides, is almost equal in current market condition, nearing around 44,000 kgs collectively. “Owing to its properties, the demand for Tri-peptides is growing rapidly and by the end of forecast period it is estimated that Tri-peptides will account for half of the total egg white peptide consumption by the end of 2026”, said Senior Analyst at Fact.MR.

New Applications in the Pipeline for Egg White Peptides

The market for egg white peptides is also driven by end user research and development programs. Pharmaceutical sector players are one of such end users of egg white peptide which have identified specific uses of egg white peptides in drugs with specific ailments. It has been observed that recently developed drugs for hypertension use egg white peptides as ingredients. Antihypertensive peptides derived from egg proteins are isolated by enzymatic hydrolysis of ovalbumin finds application in antihypertensive drug development. Over the last decade 10 million new patients are ported with hypertensive ailments, thus overdrawing the drugs used in hypertensive treatment vis-à-vis ingredients.

Report Analysis@ https://www.factmr.com/report/731/egg-white-peptide-market

Global Egg White Peptide Market – Consolidated though Room for Expansion

The global market for egg white peptides is predominantly consolidated, with likes of Kewpie occupying the larger curve of pie, followed by Newtricious and Merck KgaA. Other prominent players participating in the market include Deb-el Food, Herbal Innovation, and Maypro Industries.