Biobanking Market 2018; Leading Players like Hamilton Company, VWR Corporation, Brooks Automation, etc. – Outlook to 2023

Biobanking Market – Scenario:

The biobanking market was valued at USD 950 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising therapeutics demand are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic and treatment technologies boost the market. However, low awareness and lack of healthcare services in the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period.

However, factors such as higher cost of automation may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are Hamilton Company, Greiner Holding AG, Promega Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, VWR Corporation, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Brooks Automation, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global biobanking market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of key players within the regional boundaries provide a favorable background for the market growth.

Europe is the second largest in the global biobanking market. Factors such as the increasing availability of funds for research and a huge patient population followed by a well-developed healthcare sector drive the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for biobanking. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as India and China. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and a rapidly developing healthcare sector boost the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global biobanking market due to low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the Africa region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

Segmentation:

The global biobanking market is segmented on the basis of products and services, sample type, storage type, application, end-user, and region. Considering products and services, the market is segmented into equipment, consumables, services, and software. Equipment is further sub-segmented into storage equipment, sample analysis equipment, sample processing equipment, sample transport equipment, and others. Consumables are further sub-segmented into storage consumables, analysis consumables, processing consumables, collection consumables, and others. Services are sub-segmented into storage services, processing services, transport services, and supply services. By sample type, the market is segmented into blood products, human tissues, cell lines, nucleic acids, biological fluids, and others. Based on storage type the market is segmented into manual storage and automated storage. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratory, research centers, and others. Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America.

TOC of Biobanking Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023:

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

TOC CONTINUED….

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

What will the market size and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

