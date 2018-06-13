Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Share and Forecast to 2022

|

Global Electronic Article Surveillance System Market, by Type (Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection System), By Application (Clothing & Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others) – Forecast 2022

Market Scenario

The global electronic article surveillance system Market is expected to reach at approx. USD 2.02 billion by 2022, growing with 3 % of CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

With increase in shoplifting cases in supermarkets, retail industry has suffered huge loss in terms of products as well as revenue. Therefore, retail industry is now focusing to purchase the anti-theft techniques to curb the shop-lifting cases. Electronic article surveillance system is one of those techniques to control the anti-theft cases in shopping malls, supermarkets and retail stores. The electronic article surveillance (EAS) system is comprised of tags which are generally connected with the products. These tags are removed at the time of purchase of the products, if the product is unpurchased at the counter and the customer tries to steal the product, the system can readily identify the specific person and theft can be avoided. Thus, EAS system enables to detect the shop-lifter through the tags. The rise in adoption of EAS system in retail industry and surging security concern at supermarkets and grocery outlets are expected to drive the electronic article surveillance market over the forecast period. On the other hand, increased competition among the manufacturers and constantly evolving technologies is expected to hinder the growth of the electronic article surveillance market over the forecast period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5211

Key Players

The prominent players in Electronic article surveillance system Market are Checkpoint Systems(U.S.), Tyco International Ltd (Ireland), Nedap (The Netherlands), Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, (China), Gunnebo Gateway (Sweden), Sentry Technology (U.S.), Ketec (U.S.), All-Tag Corporation (U.S), and Universal Surveillance System (U.S).

Key Findings

• The global Electronic Article Surveillance System Market has generated market value of USD 1,600 million in 2016 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.30% during forecast period 2016- 2022.

• By type, Soft tag in Electronic article surveillance system Market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 4.43% CAGR during forecast period.

• By application, supermarket & large grocery sub segment has dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 4.38 % by 2022.

• Geographically, China has dominated the market in Asia-Pacific region in 2016 and has generated market value of USD 407.5 million. Also, European region is expected to be the second highest growing region and is anticipated to reach at USD 423.2 million by 2022.

Segments

Electronic article surveillance system Market is segmented by type and by application.

Based on type, Electronic article surveillance system market is bifurcated into hard tag, soft tag, deactivator or detacher and detection system.

Additionally, on the basis of end-use, electronic article surveillance system has been differentiated into clothing and fashion accessories, cosmetics/pharmacy, supermarkets & large grocery and others. Supermarket and large grocery segment was the prominent among them and was valued USD 787.0 million in 2016 and is expected to grow with 4.08% CAGR by 2022. Increased in the rate of theft cases in supermarkets and rising security concern is expected to drive the electronic article surveillance system market in supermarket and large grocery sub-segment. Also, clothing and fashion accessories is expected to have a significant growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Electronic article surveillance system market is categorized based on region and is comprised of U.S, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Rest of the World.

China is expected to remain the leading country growing at 4.45% CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large number of companies in China. Owing to early adoption of technology, the U.S is expected to be register slow growth and is projected to reach from 4.80 % in 2016 to 3.72% CAGR over the forecast period. Korea and Taiwan are expected to have steady growth rate with 3.19% and 2.60% CAGR over the forecast period.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-article-surveillance-system-market-5211

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Semiconductor component firms

• Industrial Firms

• Electronics suppliers

• Embedded manufacturers

• Industrial display manufacturers

• Retail owner

• Supermarket dealers

• Pharmaceutical companies

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com