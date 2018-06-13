Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

|

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market by type (discrete, modules), power rating (high, medium, low power), application (energy, power, consumer electronics, inverter, electrical vehicle, industrial system) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market. According to report the global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

In The Industry IGBT and MOFET has more Demand Due to Their Low Prices and Higher Efficiency

IGBT aims to deliver faster switching rate and higher efficiency to enable proper operations at high voltage or high current. In addition, it can be used for dynamic breaking, where the power is dissipated by resistors that are connected in parallel or in series. It is widely used in high power rating applications, which include electric vehicle motor drives, inductive heating cookers, and appliance motor drives. IGBT is widely used in various applications such as renewable energy, high voltage direct current (HVDC), motor drive, and consumer electronics, owing to its faster switching rate, high efficiency, and improved durability. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing; thereby, fueling the market growth. However, performance issues, such as current leakage and breakdown, hamper the market growth. Proactive government initiatives to establish HVDCs & smart grids and increase in demand for consumer electronic are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future.

The Report Provides Regional Analysis Covering Geographies Such As North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of IGBTs and MOSFET semiconductors. Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover key investment market analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Based on geography, the market is analyzed into North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Segments Covered in this Premium Report:

The report on global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market covers segments such as type, power rating and application. The type segment is bifurcated into discrete IGBT and IGBT modules. The power rating segment includes high power, medium power, and low power IGBTs. Based on application, the market is segment into energy & power, consumer electronics, inverter & UPS, electrical vehicle, industrial system, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market such as, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., ABB Ltd., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

