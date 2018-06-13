Green Packaging Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

|

Green Packaging Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Green Packaging Market by packaging type (recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, degradable packaging), by application (food & beverages, personal care, health care) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Green Packaging Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Green Packaging Market are Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International S.A., Ardagh Group Co., PlastiPak Holdings, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex limited, and ELOPAK AS. According to the report the global green packaging market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. In the year 2015, the global green packaging market was worth USD 131.55 billion.

Rising Demand for Green Packaging Products from the Various End Use Industries, Increasing Awareness among the General Population about Environmental Friendly Packaging, and Technological Advancements in Bio Plastics

The report identified that the green packaging market is driven by factors such as, rising demand for green packaging products from the various end use industries, increasing awareness among the general population about environmental friendly packaging, and technological advancements in bio plastics. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include high production and set up cost for green packaging industries, inefficiency of recycling industries to process solid waste, coupled with lack of government initiatives for recycling and adopting green packaging in developing countries. Rising demand for green packaging products in the Asia Pacific and South American countries provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies.

High Demand from Countries Such as Japan, India and South Korea Enhance the Growth of the Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. North America is the key consumer of the green packaging products in the global market. In 2016, this region accounted for nearly 28% share in the global market. Europe accounted for the second largest market over the period of 2015 and 2016. As a result the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report segments the green packaging market on the basis of packaging type, application and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). The market segments, by application include food & beverages, personal care, health care and others. The market segments by packaging type include recycled content packaging, reusable packaging and degradable packaging.

Major Key Players

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Limited, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International S.A., Ardagh Group Co., PlastiPak Holdings, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex limited, and ELOPAK AS.