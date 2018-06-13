Insulated Packaging Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

|

Insulated Packaging Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Insulated Packaging Market by type (rigid, flexible, semi-rigid), material type (expanded polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, wood, glass, cupboard) packaging form ( box & container, flexible blanket, bags, wraps), application (food & beverages, industrial, healthcare, cosmetic, personal care) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Insulated Packaging Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Insulated Packaging Market are Du Pont De Nemours and Co, Nippon Paper Group, Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies, Thermal Packaging Solutions, Polar Tech Industries Inc., and Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd. According to the report the global insulated packaging market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Increasing Number of Applications for Insulated Packaging in Food And Beverages Sector Provide Opportunity for Major Players in the Emerging and Developing Economies

The report identified that the insulated packaging market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for insulated packaging from the healthcare sector, and innovative packaging methods. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include, variations in price and supply of raw materials.

Asia Pacific is the Key Consumer of the Insulated Packaging Products in the Global Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. In 2015, this region accounted for about 36% share in the global market. Europe accounted for 30% of the global share followed by North America at 25%. High demand from countries such as Japan, India and China enhance the growth of the Asia-pacific insulated packaging market. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the insulated packaging market on the basis of type of packaging, material type, packaging form, application and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). On the basis of types of packaging the global insulated packaging market is segmented as rigid, flexible and semi-rigid. The market segments, by material type include expanded polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, wood, glass, cupboard and others. The market segments, by packaging form include box and container, flexible blanket, bags, wraps and others. The market segments, by application include food and beverages, industrial, healthcare, cosmetic and personal care, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Huhtamaki OYJ, International Paper, Sonoco Products, Deutsche Post DHL, Du Pont De Nemours and Co, Nippon Paper Group, Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies, Thermal Packaging Solutions, Polar Tech Industries Inc., and Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd.