Automotive HMI Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023

|

Automotive HMI Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive HMI Market by product (voice control system, steering, instrument clusters, central display, multifunction switches), technology (mechanical, visual, acoustic, haptic), access type (standard, multimodal HMI), end use (luxury, economic passenger cars) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive HMI Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive HMI Market are Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Luxoft Holding, Inc, Synaptics Incorporated, Visteon Corp., Alpine Electronics Inc., Altran Technologies SA, and Harman International Industries, Inc.According to report the global automotive HMI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.86% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Trend of automotive HMI will result in the growth of the market in future

Automotive HMI market is the technology where the interaction takes place only in between machine and human being. The interface consists of the hardware and the software that allows the user input to be translated by the user.Some of the most trending HMI technologies are head-up display system, keyless entry, power seats control, and occupant detection. Enhanced user experience and availability of greater comfort features in automotive industry is expected to be the factor driving the growth of the automotive HMI market. Additionally, growing demand in connected cars and increasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive HMI market over the forecast period. However, increasing design complexities and lack of standardization are the factors likely to hamper the growth of the automotive HMI market. On the other hand, high deployment cost of the advanced system is restraining the growth of the automotive HMI market. Furthermore, integration of multiple technologies such as adaptive and holistic HMI is augmented to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive HMI market. Automakers are gaining higher inclinations towards holistic systems for instance, continental AG developed HMI system that operates in agreement with the driver’s situation and clear interface by using Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) displays. The key vendors in the automotive HMI market are Continental AG, Delphi, Valeoand Alpine Electronics.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region for the Automotive HMI Market

Among the geographies, Asia pacific is expected to be the highest contributor in terms of revenue followed by Europe and North America. India is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increasing living standard and growing passenger car saturation. The US automotive HMI market contributed major industry due to high consumer inclination and presence of key industry players such as ford motors and general motors.The increase disposable income will result increased sales of vehicles in the countries such as china and japan.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive HMI market covers segments such as product, technology, access type, and end use. The product segments include head-up display (HUD), voice control system, steering mounted controls, instrument clusters, central display, multifunction switches, and rear seat entertainment (RSE) display. On the basis of technology the global automotive HMI market is categorized into mechanical interface, visual interface, acoustic interface, haptic interface, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of access type the automotive HMI market is segmented as standard HMI, and multimodal HMI. On the basis of end use the automotive HMI market is segmented as luxury passenger cars, economic passenger cars, and mid-price passenger cars.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive HMI market such as, Valeo S.A., MagnetiMarelli S.P.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Luxoft Holding, Inc, Synaptics Incorporated, Visteon Corp., Alpine Electronics Inc., Altran Technologies SA, and Harman International Industries, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive HMI market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive HMI market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive HMI market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive HMI market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.