Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2023

|

Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market by application (advanced driver assistance systems [ADAS], and Autonomous driving.) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market are Continental, LeddarTech, Velodyne LIDAR, Quanergy Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Teledyne Optech, and Innoviz Technologies. According to report the global automotive LIDAR sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/999

Growing technological advancements and growing demand for battery electric vehicles is boosting the demand for LiDAR sensor market

LiDAR isa surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Light detection and ranging sensing is a technology that measures the distance between the source and the target with the help of the laser light.High angular resolution and wide view required for mid-range detection are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the growthof automotive LiDAR sensors market. Additionally, continuous need for the growth of new sensors and increase in administrative regulations such as installation are fueling the growth of the LiDAR sensors market during the forecast period. However, high cost of the technology is hampering the growth of the automotive LiDAR market.Data based evidences indicates that the cost is likely to drop due to the mass production .Hence this is creating problem for the original equipment management to decide the cost of the LiDAR sensors .moreover, stringent emission cost and the need for high investments leads to increase in the cost. On the other hand, availability of 79 GHz radar is restraining the growth of the market.The wide availability of 79 GHZ is used for operating the radar based automotive but this frequency is not sufficient to drive the LiDAR sensors. If the vehicle is approaching in the same way as that of the target source in such cases, the radar is not capable of detecting the vehicle.Hence, the availability of such radars has been reduced.The demand for connectivity in cars is driving a revolution in the automotive industry. Several advancement in technologies has been made in order to suit the current demand as well as the future demand is providing the leading opportunities for the players in the LiDAR market.The key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corp. Among the geographies, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to the existence of high number of OEM’s and LiDAR manufacturers in this region.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive LIDAR sensors market covers segments such as application. The application segments include advanced driver assistance systems [ADAS], and Autonomous driving.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/999

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive LIDAR sensors market such as, Continental, LeddarTech, Velodyne LIDAR, Quanergy Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Teledyne Optech, and Innoviz Technologies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive LIDAR sensors market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive LIDAR sensors market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive LIDAR sensors market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive LIDAR sensors market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.