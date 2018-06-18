Family Settlement through Restructuring – huConsultancy

Main Menu

June 18, 2018

Enhanced quality of service & reduced cost of operations are key objectives of family restructuring. Case Study is on how Family Settlement was done via Restructuring along with compliance with Company Laws. Know how family restructuring helped in complying with the “minimum net worth criteria” & “shareholding criteria”.For more details, Visit at : – http://huconsultancy.com/family-settlement-restructuring/

