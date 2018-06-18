Light Field Market 2018 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

|

Market Highlights

The global light field market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the light field market due to growing adoption of 4D light field. Light field technologies are used in media & entertainment and healthcare sectors, as they offer five times brighter image than traditional field lights.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand among users as light field photography, digital image sensor, and others are boosting the light field market growth to a large extent. For instance, on March 2018, Google has invested to build a rotating rig of GoPros based on the light field photography which captures more realistic VR images.

The global light field market is expected to reach USD ~ 1,872 million at a CAGR of over 15% by the end of the forecast period.

Global Light Field Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the global light field market Light Field Lab, Inc. (U.S.), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), FoVI 3D Inc. (U.S.), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), Cannon Inc. (Japan), Lytro, Inc. (U.S.), OTOY (U.S.), Leia (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Holografika (Hungary), Pelican Imaging Corp. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Lumii (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations Corp. (U.S.), among others.

Global Light Field Market Segmentation

The global light field market is segmented into technology, verticals, and region. The technology segment is sub-segmented into imaging solution, light field display, and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into military and defense, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others. The market is spanned across regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of light field market is studied for regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The light field market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of machine learning technologies and artificial intelligence, which are propelling the market growth to a large extent. The light field market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period due to increasing penetration of advanced technology-based photographic devices among users in these region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are the emerging light field markets, which are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Market Research Analysis

The global light field market consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global light field market. The light field market is witnessing high growth due to increasing demand of various types of technologies such as 3D, 4D, virtual reality, and others, which is propelling the market growth of the light field in this region. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the light field market during the forecast period, due to increasing penetration of smartphones that is gaining demand in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience:

Light field companies

Light field providers

3D animation vendors

3D animation service providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

