Mexico Luxury Goods Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Despite challenging economic circumstances, manufacturers of luxury brands focus their efforts on Mexico, and it is considered the most favourable country for this in Latin America. Experiential categories such as luxury cars showed strong growth driven by financial plans available to middle-income consumers, such as interest-free payments or leasing. Millennials contributed to the solid performance of categories like super premium beauty and personal care and personal accessories.

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Non-Store Luxury Goods, Store-based Luxury Goods.

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Mexico Represents An Attractive Market for Luxury Goods Manufacturers

Luxury Consumer Base Continues To Grow

Key Iconic Brands Maintain A Solid Performance

Luxury Players Strengthen Their Brands’ Retail Presence in Mexico

Experiential Luxury Goods Will Continue To Drive Growth

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Sales Grow on the Back of Middle-class Access To Luxury Goods

Local Purchases Continue To Grow

Managing Influencers Will Become An Essential Part of the Media Strategy

Competitive Landscape

Mexicans Traditionally Prefer Well-known Brands

Famous Clothing Lines Bet on Mexico

Luxury Brand Producers Pursue Corporate Responsibility

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Middle-income Consumers Increase Wine Consumption

Ultra Premium Tequila and Luxury Whiskies Drive Category Growth

Trend for Millennials To Enjoy Champagne When Clubbing

Competitive Landscape

Luxury Tequila Options Increasing

Unique Packaging Promotes Luxury and Exclusivity

Category Data

Table 17 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2012-2016

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2013-2016

Table 21 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Attractive Pricing and Finance Plans Boost Sales of Luxury Cars

Millennials Are Responsible for Almost Half of Luxury Car Sales

Leasing Increases Access To Luxury Cars

Competitive Landscape

Well-known Brands Lead in Sales of Luxury Cars

Top Tier Luxury Cars Also Show A Strong Performance

Nissan Launches Its Exclusive Model Gt-r, “godzilla”

Category Data

Continued…….

