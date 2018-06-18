omegle video chat

Main Menu

June 18, 2018

Shagle is an innovative and unique adult chat site that allows people to meet like-minded strangers from around the world via webcam. Started by a single person who became disillusioned with other chat sites that require credit card details to chat, offer little or no features, take too long to load, or continually connect you with the same users, Shagle is designed with one thing in mind – to provide users with the smoothest and most enjoyable chatting experience online.

