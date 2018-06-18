Overview of Motor control center and Control panel system in Korea – Dae Hong Electronic
Welcome to Dae Hong Electronic Co.,Ltd. We have tried to keep up with the customers’ requirement with supplying only the best quality products on the basis of the technology and dependability accumulated over the years. And, we are sure that we will provide all of our loyal customers with state-of-the-art design, technology and production.
Furthemore, if you want to get the updated information, feel free to contact us. We will give you the answer immediately.
Motor control center
Description
Our modular designed and type tested motor control center satisfies the ever-increasing demand for high performance, high reliability, safe operation and versatility required in industrial facilities.
Our MCC can easily reflect changes of design specification such as capacity based on all of the planned and stocked components, and feature a figure and high safety.
Features
• Up to 1000V / 5000A
• IEC standard
• Qualified QA/QC system (ISO9001)
1. Maximum safety and reliability
2. Realizing easy maintenance and simplified inspection works
3. Easy installation
Various enclosure protection degrees from IP2X to IP 5X
Various field of application such as power plant, utility company, dock, buildings
Product usage
Power supply facilities for generator, plant, building, water supply power.
Control panel system
Our control panel is safely operated with high reliability on the electric systems and is designed on the basis of the rich deployment experiences at various environment such as power plant, subway/railroad, and heavy industry plant and so on.
Features
Qualified QA/QC system (ISO9001)
• Maximum safety and reliability
• Realizing easy maintenance and simplified inspection works
• Easy installation
• Various enclosure protection degrees from IP2X to IP 5X
• Various field of application such as power plant, utility company, dock, buildings
Product usage
Plant, building and so on.
Looking for Korean Electric Power Equipment and Low Voltage Switchgear Manufacturer Korea? Daehong Technology, we are a leading Korean Electric Power Equipment supplier and Smart Energy Management System Manufacturer. We are specialized in supplying Electrical Heat Tracing and Explosion-Proof Panels
