[MARBLE ARCH, 18/06/2018]– Commercial leases can have a significant impact on a business’s profitability, therefore negotiations undertaken by a commercial lease solicitor are really important. Saracens Solicitors, a high-profile commercial lease solicitor, will take care of all the legal papers and help potential buyers reach the best outcome possible.

Saracens Solicitors have many years of experience in commercial leasing and a commercial lease solicitor will protect the tenant from a number of problems that could arise from poor negotiation. Protection clauses in the lease are always recommended, even if a buyer will not need them after all.

How can a lease contract be a win-win situation?

Saracens Solicitors commercial lease solicitor find that many landlords can become easily frustrated by lengthy negotiations, especially when the prospective landlord is not entirely honest. Saracens Solicitors commercial lease solicitor will advise their clients to be patient and persistent in order to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. This is not to say that a tenant should accept everything without negotiating. Saracens Solicitors commercial lease solicitor will provide all the tools that are necessary for a balance between each party’s rights and responsibilities. If these are not met somewhere in the middle, then the lease is not beneficial for either party.

Understanding the lease

Commercial leases are complex legal documents and for this reason a Saracens Solicitors commercial lease solicitor should always be involved in the process. Even terms that are familiar from regular leases, may have a different meaning under a commercial lease context. A landlord will try their best to protect their interest – however, this lease should also protect the landlord’s interests as well, therefore Saracens Solicitors commercial lease solicitor will do their best to achieve this goal.

Saracens Solicitors commercial lease solicitor will advise clients in advance that it is always a good idea to try and establish a favourable ‘out’ close in the commercial lease, if for some unforeseen reason the business may not be able to continue operating in the same premises.

Overall, commercial leases are more complicated than regular leases and have a longer lifespan. Saracens Solicitors commercial lease solicitor have the knowledge to represent your interest and will do the best to help you achieve the best negotiation possible.