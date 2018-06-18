Senior Helpers District of Colombia Helps Families Look After Their Loved One

|

The home care organization, Senior Helpers, provides surgery assistance and sitter services in varying facilities, from assisted living centers and nursing homes to hospitals and continuing care retirement centers.

[Towson, 6/18/2018] – Senior Helpers District of Colombia provides surgery assistance and sitter services to help families look after their loved ones, giving them opportunities to have time for themselves.

The organization understands that families want to be with their senior loved ones every time, but other matters hinder them to do so. Senior Helpers in DC offers locally based caregivers who are available 24 hours to give clients the peace of mind that their loved one is not alone.

Services Available in Various Facilities

Senior Helpers explains that patients can receive surgery assistance and sitter services in different facilities. For example, caregivers can look after seniors who are in the hospital while their loved ones are away.

The senior home care serving in Potomac, and other parts of DC, adds that patients in nursing homes, continuing care retirement communities (CCRC), and assisted living centers can also receive these services.

Senior Helpers has a team of professional caregivers who have the training to provide quality care for seniors. They can provide caring companionship and conversations for clients.

Benefits of the Sitter Services

Senior Helpers states that the sitter services will give families a watchful companion for their senior family member. It is important for families to have someone who will help them take care of their loved one.

These services will give them peace of mind knowing that a trained, compassionate caregiver is watching over their senior loved one when they are unable to do it themselves.

Families will have access to “quick-start” home care services, which will allow them to experience how a home care service works.

