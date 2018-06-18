Surya Hospitals, #1 Multispecialty Hospital for Women and Children launched in Jaipur!

|

Surya Hospitals, India’s Leading Multispecialty Hospital for Women and Children is Now Operational in Jaipur!

The newly launched Surya Hospitals in Jaipur has the most advanced critical care, OT and a diagnostic centre replete with the state-of-the-art equipment to cater to the emergency needs of women and children.

Jaipur, India ( June 15, 2018) – Surya Hospitals, the #1 multispecialty hospital in India for women and children has launched a centre of excellence in Jaipur on 13th June 2018. Superstar actor Ajay Devgn inaugurated the Jaipur wing amidst much fanfare and in the presence of the founder director of Surya hospitals, Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi; Jaipur unit head Dr. Suhasini Jain and other eminent doctors including Dr. Sachin Shah and Dr. Nandakishor Kabra. Surya Hospitals CEO Mr. Anant Agarwal was present at the launch.

This ultra-modern hospital is outfitted with 128 beds, a 42-bed neonatal intensive care unit and has expert doctors, intensivists, and nursing staff available 24×7 to handle a medical crisis. The hospital facilities include – the most advanced NICU & PICU, a Gynecology and Endoscopy center, Jaipur’s largest diagnostic center and Free 24/7 emergency ambulance transport to offer the best care to women and children.

Speaking on the occasion, founder director of Surya Hospitals said, “Our objective is to make global standard super-specialty health services available to women and children in India and save more lives. We are looking at expanding our reach in Rajasthan and planning to set up more hospitals in other cities of the state.”

Jaipur unit head, Dr, Suhasini Jain said, “The hospital has the largest Hepa-filtered level III neonatal unit in Rajasthan, which includes round the clock newborn specialists, ambulance, latest invasive and non-invasive ventilators, among other facilities.”

Surya Hospitals has always kept at par with medical advancements in India and across the world. With dedicated team of practitioners, cutting edge technologies and skilled staff, the hospital has been able to get improved clinical outcomes and faster patient recovery.

Surya Hospitals has facilities in Mumbai and Pune, and the new unit is aimed at providing best medical facilities to women and children in Jaipur.