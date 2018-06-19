|

Flow of thermal energy is very important for vehicle’s energy balance. All type of internal combustion engines require a cooling circuit, also known as a radiator system. It cools the engine block and the cylinder heads. A typical cooling system consists of an engine water jacket, thermostat, water pump, radiator, cooling fan, hoses, heater core, oil cooler and overflow, or expansion tank. Engine oil cooler is a key component of engine cooling system. It draws unwanted heat out of the engine in order to run engine efficiently. Which helps to extend the life of both, engine and lubricant oil. Engine oil cooler is fitted either between the oil filter and the engine block or on the back side of the radiator, which is a principal heat exchanger. It keeps consistent oil supply at an optimal temperature to the engine block, thus improving the engine’s overall life cycle.

There are basically two types of cooling systems i.e. air cooling and water cooling. Air cooling systems consists of fans which keeps flow of air over the engine block. Heat absorbed by the engine oil is removed by oil cooler mounted at a suitable position in the air stream. Whereas, Water-cooled engines are provided with the passages which allow the coolant to pass through the engine and to absorb the heat generated so that it can be released through the radiator. The fluid which is cooled by cooler is recirculated around the engine while running. Water cooling is commonly used in passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles.

Based on vehicle type the automotive engine oil cooler market is segmented into Passenger vehicles and Commercial vehicles. The demand of engine oil cooler incommercial vehicles is increasing. Trucks utilize aftermarket engine oil coolers as the heavy vehicles put extremely large pressure on their typical undersized powertrain. Therefore automotive engine oil cooler manufacturers are focusing more on offering solutions to commercial vehicles. One of the key factor for the gain of traction in the automotive engine oil cooler market is the increasing demand for lightweight and compact engine oil coolers. For better fuel-efficiency, the automotive manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight vehicles. This will fuel the demand for light-weight and compact engine oil coolers without compromising on the cooling efficiency.

Geographically, Global Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market is segmented into United States, EU, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It is projected that the America will be the major revenue contributor to the automotive engine oil cooler market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increase in demand and high sales of vehicles in the passenger car segment such as sports sedans, racing cars, high-end SUVs and crossovers.G

Engine Oil Cooler Market : Product Type

• Air-cooled

• Water-cooled

Engine Oil Cooler Market : End Users/ Applications

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Engine Oil Cooler Market : Regional Analysis

1.2.1 North America

• U.S.A

1.2.2 Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Europe

1.2.3 Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

1.2.4 Latin America

• Brazil

1.2.5 Middle East and Africa

Global Engine Oil Cooler Market: Companies Covered

• MAHLE

• Dana

• Hayden Automotive

• Modine Manufacturing

• FLUIDYNE

• TitanX Engine Cooling

• PWR Holdings

• Setrab