Greiner Bio-One has double the reason to celebrate

Frickenhausen, 14 June 2018 – On 15 June 2018, the Greiner Group marked its 150th anniversary with a “Global Day”. Across different cultures and time zones, employees at all the sites came together to celebrate the company”s successful history. What began in Nürtingen in 1868 with the foundation of a small general store by Carl Albert Greiner and his wife Emilie is today a globally successful family business with over 10,000 employees in 34 countries. The Greiner Group, whose headquarters are now in Kremsmünster, Austria, is made up of a number of internationally successful companies – Greiner Packaging International GmbH, a major manufacturer of plastic packaging in the food and non-food sectors; Greiner Foam International GmbH, which produces special foams; Greiner Extrusion Group, a leading supplier of extrusion lines and tooling; and Greiner Bio-One GmbH, which specialises in the development, production and sale of high-quality plastic laboratory products. The BioScience division of Greiner Bio-One ranks among the leading providers of specialist products for the cultivation and analysis of cell and tissue cultures. The German headquarters of the BioScience division, which oversees development, manufacturing and sales operations, are in Frickenhausen, Baden-Württemberg.

Major infrastructure project: high-bay warehouse completed on schedule

On 15 June, a big summer party was held at the Frickenhausen site with all the employees and their families. “On that day, we won”t just be able to look back at our achievements to date but will also be looking very optimistically towards the future,” explained Managing Director Heinz Schmid in the run-up to the event. “Our new high-bay warehouse is a visible symbol of the dynamic development that still lies ahead for Greiner Bio-One as part of the Greiner Group – development that is certain to continue for another 150 years.”

This new warehouse was taken into operation as planned in April 2018 following a construction period of just one year. The 29-metre-high building replaces the previous high-bay warehouse and is part of an extensive infrastructure project that also includes plans for developing additional production space. Greiner Bio-One is investing a total of over eleven million euros in the Frickenhausen site to improve the plant infrastructure, material supply and logistics and expand its production capacity. In the next two years, the production areas will be expanded by a third to a total of 5,200 square metres. The addition of 14 more plant areas will then bring the total number to 61. There are also plans to increase headcount from the current level of around 330 by creating 40 new jobs over the next few years.