Madame launches its new store At Dwarka, New Delhi

Madame the women’s clothing brand launches its new store at Dwarka in New Delhi. This will be Madame’s 25thstore in Delhi NCR. The store follows in the new design concept which reflects brand’s commitment to sustainability within an architectural and fashionable atmosphere.

Spread over 1,000 square feet of selling space on one floor, the new store has a clean, modern feel and offers a curated selection of apparel, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for women. A standout attraction of the new store is the display table made of wood & metal placed at the entrance that drives customer’s attraction towards the latest trends.

Madame’s new store will have latest Summer’18 collections with the styles that are worth discovering. Jump onto the trendsetter bandwagon with Madame Women and explore the ensembles to suit your style. The store features the best range of outfits like blazers, jackets, skirts, denims, tops, flowy dresses that would set your ultra-chic look. All the styles are refreshing and exciting with an edited version of trends.

Madame is a fashion-forward brand that promises to dress girls from their innocent teen year to their confident adulthood. At Madame the in-store associates make sure to help the fashion-focused customers find styles she loves and introduces to ones she’ll love to explore

At present, Madame is expanded all over India with a total number of 150 exclusive stores. Madame is retailed through online marketplaces including Myntra, Jabong and Amazon. Additionally, the brand will have its own online store to help cater its customer from anywhere, by simply visiting the website – www.glamly.com