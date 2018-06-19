Pearl Pay Announces 1,000,000 Airdrop

|

Philippines – Pearl Pay, a Financial Technology Company that helps Small Banks, Financial Institutions and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) with secured mainstream and innovative banking services, is pleased to announce the airdrop of 1,000,000 PRLPAY Coins to 25,000 limited participants.

Pearl Pay’s airdrop will start on the third week of June and is expected to last until the set milestone has been reached. The initiative is part of Pearl Pay’s goal to push mass adoption of its financial inclusion advocacy. Through Pearl Pay, the majority of unbanked Filipinos can now be part of the financial system without the usual struggles and problems that plague setting up a bank account. Likewise, Pearl Pay is also providing Overseas Filipinos Workers (OFWs) more power by reducing transaction costs of sending money to their loved ones. More importantly, Pearl Pay’s products and services are not just aimed to help Filipinos but those in similar situations across the globe.

The first round of the company’s airdrop campaign is expected to last for five days with the succeeding rounds details to be announced soon.

