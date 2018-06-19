Rugged Display Market 2018: Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

|

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that rugged display is trending in North America region. The latest rugged displays are widely used for military display as these display covers large display sizes with infrared touch-screen technology and rugged data storage which can be used for viewing information, maps and charts, video, images. The rugged smart displays are embedded with smartphone & portable computer, vehicle-mounted computer, laptop, tablet PC and others. The rugged displays are designed to meet the requirements of various sectors including industrial, commercial, defense and others. These sectors are looking for advanced laminated, glass improve durability, impact resistance, brightness, contrast, sunlight readability rugged display.

In North America region, the rugged display market is growing due to the increasing trend of digital transformation. The latest technologies are designed to withstand tough condition. For instance, the light weight devices are designed with rugged display that are highly durable, shock absorbent, portable, can withstand with rough handling, dust and rain. In 2015, General Micro Systems Inc. (U.S.) has introduced RuggedView smart displays that covers large display. It offers high level of ruggedness, ultra-dense, super-rugged smart display, and high performance at a very low cost.

The global rugged display market is growing rapidly over ~5% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 10 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Rugged Display Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Major Key Player of Rugged Display Market:

The prominent players in the global rugged display market – Sparton Corporation (US), Xplore Technologies Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Bluestone Technology Ltd (U.S), Chassis Plans (U.S), Sonim Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan) among others.

Global Rugged Display Market Segmentation:

The global rugged display market is bifurcated on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region. The type is segmented into dot-matrix, LCD, LED and others. The operating system is segmented on the basis of iOS, windows, android and others. The ruggedness is segmented into semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. The end-users is segmented into government and defense, aerospace, hospitals, industrial, commercial and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of rugged display market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in rugged display market as it has huge demand in many sectors including aerospace, government, industries and others. The rugged display market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for rugged display and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in deploying the rugged display in the market.

The global Rugged Display Market is expected to grow at USD ~10 Billion by 2023, at ~5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global rugged display market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the rugged display market. The rugged display is gaining huge demand as it can prevent the devices from accidental damage, built in industrial docking connectors, and low cost. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for rugged display during the forecast period.

