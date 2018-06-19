Teslin Market to See Incredible Growth During 2024

|

Teslin is a high performance material which allows to bond with inks, adhesives, coatings and laminating films. Teslin is polyolefin based and is the leading synthetic paper available in the market. More than half of the volume of Teslin is aerated and makes the material to be microporous in nature. Teslin shows lower dielectric constant and emit less amount of particulates when flexed. Teslin is a good adsorbent and allows inks to set instantly. Teslin helps to create printed representation that is of superior quality and durability. They are available in few millimeter thickness and are extremely strong, reusable, secure and non-toxic. Teslin does not need any special treatment or processing for its disposal. Teslin is mainly used in the synthetic paper industry. Teslin materials are resistant to steam pressing and gamma irradiation. Teslin provides proper cushioning to protect embedded components in electronic labels. Teslin with wide range of thickness are available depending upon the technology by which it is produced.

Teslin market can be segmented on the basis of the substrate which is used as Teslin SP substrate, Teslin TS substrate, Teslin SPID substrate, Teslin Digital substrate, Teslin IJWP substrate and Teslin HD substrate. Teslin products are also segmented on the basis of application as Teslin Security-Grade substrate, Teslin Food –Grade Substrate, Teslin Blue substrate and LUMIT digital paper. The compatible print technologies for the standard Teslin products are segmented as offset technology, flexographic technology, gravure technology, thermal transfer technology and inkjet technology.

The Teslin market is expected to witness a robust growth in the current year and is expected to follow the same trend in the forecast period (2016-2024). Synthetic paper industry is the major market driver for the Teslin material followed by tag and label industry. The declining market of ordinary paper has helped synthetic paper market to get boosted. In recent years. Consumer preference to paper alternative is expected to have a positive demand on the Teslin market. Banking sector is found to be a key market driver of Teslin .The products such as ID cards, brand protection labels, smart cards, RFID tags, baggage tags also drive the Teslin market. Companies have started to print on plastics to keep a competitive edge and this has triggered the use of Teslin material. Another growing field which use Teslin material is flexographic industry since it uses the property of Teslin to reproduce crisp and vibrant color. Digital photos and graphics are key market drivers of Teslin. Government regulations regarding food and beverage labeling have also influenced the Teslin market in a positive manner. The rising demand for emergency door hangers has helped the Teslin market to expand further.

The global market for the Teslin material has been segmented into regions i.e., North America, Asia Pacific, Europe. Asia –Pacific region is the key economy for Teslin with major consumption of Teslin materials from China, Japan and Taiwan followed by India. However the key players for Teslin manufacturers are based on US followed by European countries.

Major players operating in the global Teslin market are PPG Industries, Inc, Ningbo Prime Import & Export Co., Ltd, Innox Higa Singapore Pte Ltd, Logo Tags, Xiamen Hunsen Industrial Co., Ltd, American Profol Inc.,Yupo Corporation, Tagleef industries,Nan Ya Plastics Corporations USA,Union Brothers , Shanghai Allecard Image Material Co.,Ltd, INLAYS INDIA PVT LTD, Knowell Corporation and R.Lamifilm Korea Pvt Ltd.

