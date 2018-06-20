Automotive Plastic Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2023

|

Synopsis of Automotive Plastic Market

The Global Automotive Plastic Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 56.38 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~12.6% between 2016 and 2023.

Automotive Plastic are essential in the design and manufacture of automotive components such as flooring and engine components, door panels, light weight plastic materials help to get improved fuel efficiency and allows designers to make innovative designs which are durable.

Automotive Plastic has found in various automotive applications such as interiors body, under bonnet, exterior body, and electrical components. Increasing in demand of automotive industries is likely to drive the Automotive Plastic Market growth particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. The major drivers of Automotive Plastics Market are the increasing demand of lightweight materials and advancement in automobile exterior design in automotive industry. Whereas the major restrains of Automotive Plastic Market are fluctuation in price of raw materials growing environments concern during manufacturing of plastics which can hamper the growth of Automotive Plastics Market.

Key Players

Key players of the Global Automotive Plastic Market are BASF SE (Europe), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Europe), Evonik Industries (Europe), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), DSM Company (Europe), Teijin limited (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (US), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (US), Quadrant group of companies (Japan), and Others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Automotive Plastic with various types of automotive plastic including as polypropylene, polyurethane, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyamide, polymethyl methacrylate, polycarbonate, and others, in China region followed by India and Japan. Europe region holds the second position due to huge market of automotive industry. The third largest market of automotive plastic is North America. Latin America and Middle East also witnessed in growth of Automotive Plastic Market due to various automotive application such as interiors body, under bonnet, exterior body, and electrical components.

Segmentation

The Global Automotive Plastic Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application and region. Based on types of automotive plastic the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyurethane, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyamide, polymethyl methacrylate, polycarbonate, and others (Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene). Based on application the market segmented into interiors body, under bonnet, exterior body, and electrical components and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

