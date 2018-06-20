Essentials of a B2B Travel Website

|

Did you know an average visitor spends merely seconds on your website before deciding to stay on it or move to another one? Hence, it is vital that the home page of your website has a high impact and provide easy navigation and useful information in order for your customers to stay on your page. There are essentials, elements and techniques which are essential for your B2B travel website so that your customers can trust you enough to explore what your website has to offer.

1. A clear answer to “what we do”

To grab an immediate attention from your visitor, it is important that he can clearly identify what are the products and services you offer. To make it more clear, even the most popular brands and companies answer “who we are” and “what we do” to make sure the website visitor knows they have come to the right place. As a B2B travel website, where the competition is extreme, it is all the more important to also mention what makes you stand apart from rest of your peers, your unique selling point.

2. Communicate why you are the best

Your website homepage is the first impression of your company to any one trying to find out more about you. So, when your potential customers visit your website, they should be able to understand in merely a few sentences the value you are going to bring and why you are the best choice for what they are looking for. A powerful homepage can eliminate the competition then and there, as the customer may not need to search any further.

3. Resonate with the target audience

Too much of jargon and technical terminologies may complicate even the simplest of websites. So, try to keep it clutter free and simple and make sure the language can be well understood by your target audience by using industry known phrases and languages. Remember, the more natural your website sounds, the more comfortable the consumer will be on your page.

4. Offer a mobile friendly design

The increasing trend of using smartphone and tablets on the go, your website design has to be mobile friendly too. Chances are if it does not look good on their smartphone, they may not even stay and look ahead, since everyone is looking for ease and comfort in today’s time when everyone is in a hurry. A responsive website will easily resonate with whatever device they are being used on, allowing an easy view without a need to zoom in or scroll right and left. This not only adds to user experience but also helps in SEO!

5. Load quickly and smoothly

In order to increase your SEO rankings, make sure your website loads quickly with all the images and videos, if available. A slow website not only makes the visitor lose interest but also creates a negative impression of your company.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12714681-essentials-of-b2b-travel-website.html