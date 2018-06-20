|

Hybris VS Salesforce VS Shopify. What to choose for your e-Commerce project?

Here is the truth: many in the e-Commerce industry pursue a number of objectives choosing a new platform for online retailing. It may be a customer acquisition augmentation by the online piece of the pie, a substitution of outmoded poor-featured software, striving for market expansion, putting into action an omnichannel strategy or just launching a new business focused on the online operational management.

There is a myriad of e-Commerce solutions on the market for small and midsize businesses. However, owners of enterprise-level businesses are limited (for better or for worth) with a dozen of worth platforms. Both are at the crossroads and confront with a dilemma about what path of achieving the goal to choose, follow best practices or innovate, predict and invest in proven large systems or try the concept with a low-cost solution, whether they have enough resources of time, money and human to reach your strategic goals.

Customers involved in the e-Commerce quite often waver between three major platforms of modern online merchandising industry Hybris vs Salesforce vs Shopify. Each of them is progressive, self-sufficient, and profitable. Why so are entrepreneurs faced the choice which of them to favor? Let’s elaborate more extensively on these three and see how they compare against one another.