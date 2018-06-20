Indonesia 1,000 kVA – 2,500 kVA High Speed Gas Genset Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

|

Industrial and Agricultural Sectors are Likely to Drive the Growth of High Speed Gas Genset Market in Indonesia – 6Wresearch

Indonesia government is set to develop the country’s automotive, petrochemical and agro-based industries, which would strengthen the industrial and agricultural sectors in Indonesia. As gas gensets have lower operational costs and are more environmental friendly solutions as compared to their diesel counterparts, more number of industries are adopting the trend of using natural and bio-fuel based gas gensets for power backups. Expected growth in the industrial and agricultural sectors, as a result of government development plan such as National Long-Term development plan would help the high-speed gas genset market to grow over the coming years.

According to 6Wresearch, Indonesia 1,000 kVA – 2,500 kVA High Speed Gas Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-24. The hospitality and transportation sectors of the country are expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period on account of rising international tourist arrivals. This would lead to an increase in demand for high speed gas gensets from the commercial segments in the country.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Indonesia is an archipelagic state and faces challenges in the designing and laying of pipeline structures in various regions of the country, which act as a major setback for the gas genset market in the country. However, the growth in the country’s economy on account of increasing FDI and DDI investments would help strengthening the infrastructural development.”

According to Priya Sharma, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Development of the industrial and manufacturing sectors of Indonesia would be aided by favorable government policies. This is expected to speed up the setting up of new production units and heavy industries, majorly in Java and Sumatra regions. As a result, the demand for high speed gas genset would gradually increase in these regions. Additionally, the gas pipeline connectivity in Java and Sumatra islands is well established, making the use of gas gensets in these regions more profound as compared to the other areas.”

“In Indonesia, the agriculture sector is expected to witness highest growth over the coming years on account of spurring demand from palm oil and rubber industries. Such industries use waste gases in the form of bio-fuel to refill gensets,” Priya further added.

Some of the key players in Indonesia 1,000 kVA – 2,500 kVA High Speed Gas Genset Market includes- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia Pacific Ltd., General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., FG Wilson Asia Pte Ltd., Kohler Power Systems, Cummins Inc., MTU Onsite Energy Corporation, Deutz Asia-pacific (Pte.) Ltd., P.T. Siemens Indonesia and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.

“Indonesia 1,000 kVA – 2,500 kVA High Speed Gas Genset Market (2014-2024)” provides in-depth analysis with 49 figures and 5 tables covered in more than 100 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall 1,000 kVA – 2,500 kVA High Speed Gas Genset Market by revenues, kVA rating, regions and applications such as commercial, industrial and agriculture. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

