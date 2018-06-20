Jeddah Open Day – Personal Consultation for UK University Programmes
Who: Working professionals looking to complete their education or enhance their qualifications.
What: Open Day (prior registration required)
Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(click here to register)
Date: 30 June 2018
Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)
When:2:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Join us to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your education needs, be it a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and Doctorate programme. The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.
Our partners:
University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University
To register for the above event, please visit the events page on our blog.
https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-jeddah
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a callback.
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
