Maintain Profitability with PriceManager’s Services for Product Manufacturers

|

Track vendor violations, gather information on competitor products, and protect a brand’s image with PriceManager’s services for product manufacturers.

[TEANECK, 6/20/2018] — Businesses have their concerns to look out for, but manufacturers must also protect their products. Since manufacturers do not directly sell to the public, they must watch out for unauthorized businesses that sell their products illegally, commit violations with their protocol, and cause other problems that could destroy the industry’s or manufacturer’s authorized methods.

PriceManager, a New Jersey-based service, helps manufacturers monitor such potential problems more efficiently. The company helps manufacturers track and enforce their preferred method of advertising and selling their products on the market.

Manufacturer Services

PriceManager uses proprietary technology and quality assurance to provide manufacturers with services that help them track their products on the internet. These services include:

• Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) Tracking and Enforcing

• “Share of Shelf” / Brand Placement Reports

• Daily MAP Tracking

• Automated MAP Enforcement Emails

• Unauthorized Vendor Discovery

• Historical Violation Trends

• Discover Violation Leaders

• SaaS Solution (No setup required)

The services also include tracking different online marketplaces and shopping engines for manufacturer and competitor products. This service covers over 30 countries whose currencies can be converted to help manufacturers understand their international profitability. Before the client receives this information, PriceManager’s Quality Assurance team reviews the data for accuracy.

Benefits of PriceManager Manufacturing Services

By using the services of PriceManager, manufacturers can stop unauthorized vendors from selling their products in a way that damages their brand image. Doing so is crucial since it could dissuade potential customers from purchasing their products, thus, indirectly decreasing their products’ profitability.

Using PriceManager’s data also allows manufacturers to get competitive intelligence on their competitors. Manufacturers may use this data as research on how to improve their selling points and gain an advantage over competing brands.

About PriceManager

PriceManager is a subscription-based service that helps retailers, manufacturers, and other business entities track online pricing and other information that will give them a competitive advantage on the market.

The New Jersey-based company started when its founders recognized the benefits of accessing online pricing in an efficient and cost-effective method. Since then, PriceManager has attracted hundreds of clients around the world from different industries.

Gain competitive intelligence with http://www.pricemanager.com/ today.