Tuberculosis Drugs Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Tuberculosis Drugs Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Tuberculosis Drugs Market by disease type (active TB and latent TB), drug class (first-line anti-TB drugs, second-line anti-TB drugs and combination drugs) and distribution channel (first-line Anti-TB drugs, second-line anti-TB drugs, and combination drugs.) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Tuberculosis Drugs Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Tuberculosis Drugs Market are Otsuka Novel Products, Lupin, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Sandoz International GmbH and Cipla Ltd. According to report the global tuberculosis drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

The Tuberculosis is the infection disease caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. This Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria can transmitted into air by the people are infected with TB through the coughing, sneezing or spitting. TB generally affect the lungs but it may affect the other part of body. According to WHO, Tuberculosis is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide and in 2016, 10.4 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.7 million died from the disease (including 0.4 million among people with HIV). Over 95% of TB deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. All over the world, the occurrence of TB is rising vary rapidly which drive the growth of TB Diagnostic Market

Rapidly growing occurrence of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis is the primary factor driving the growth of tuberculosis drugs market. In addition, some major organizations such as Unitaid, WHO, UNICEF, and TB Alliance are work together to developed the effective drug to treat the Tuberculosis and fulfil the demand of drugs. However, the drugs are limited as compare to the demand that may hamper the market growth. Moreover, the numerous governments of various emerging countries are lunches various program with the help of major healthcare organizations to prevent or overcome the Tuberculosis are projected to create the more opportunities in the tuberculosis drugs market over the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the market of TB Diagnostic. In this region, India accounts for the largest share of the TB Diagnostic market. According to the TB Report 2017 released by World Health Organization (WHO), India continues to have the highest number of tuberculosis cases in the world. The undeveloped healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries contributes in the market growth of TB Diagnostic in the Asia pacific region. The countries such as china, made a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve treatment and detection of TB which is expected to accelerate the market growth of Tuberculosis drug market in this region.0

Segment Covered

The report on global tuberculosis drugs market covers segments such as, disease type, drug class and distribution channel. On the basis of disease type the global tuberculosis drugs market is categorized into active TB and latent TB. On the basis of drug class the global tuberculosis drugs market is categorized into first-line anti-TB drugs, second-line anti-TB drugs and combination drugs.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global tuberculosis drugs market such as, Pfizer, Otsuka Novel Products, Lupin, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Sandoz International GmbH and Cipla Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global tuberculosis drugs market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of tuberculosis drugs market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the tuberculosis drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the tuberculosis drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.