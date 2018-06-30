Future Electronics and NXP to Host Free i.MX Workshop in Madrid

|

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, will host a workshop on the i.MX RT Series Crossover Processor on July 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

The merging of low power application processors and high-performance microcontrollers is here. This free seminar workshop will introduce participants to the i.MX RT Series, the industry’s first crossover processor, offering the highest performance Arm® Cortex®-M core, real-time functionality and MCU usability at an affordable price.

The seminar will also include hands-on exercises allowing participants to explore the different characteristic aspects of this new family. The i.MX RT 105x processors are based on the Cortex M7 core, which guarantees a very high level of real-time performance. Because they do not include ﬂash memory, this allows high levels of ﬂexibility in implementation at a very interesting cost.

Click here https://tinyurl.com/NXPRoadshow to register for the i.MX RT Series Workshop. For more information and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

