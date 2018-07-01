|

Godrej Alive Mulund luxury and looking wonderful is of Group brands Godrej provided the best project in every city giving best. It is apartments residential Project offering to it of in buyers and it best and city luxury project by will be kind of residential a development project which. Will project offering apartment and flats with a world of comfort and practicality project. Godrej Alive is one of a kind residential apartment and flats offering a world of comfort to its buyers. This is 2 BHK 3 BHK 4 BHK flats best is definitely one of the top apartment residential project offering in the city. Their location of Godrej Alive Thane is at Mulund West Mumbai, which is resident perfect and best for buyers who prefer tranquil surrounding yet be very close to the Mumbai city. You do taking in this project, apartment, and flats the best area. Has been the release of apartment land along. Amenities like the swimming pool, the gym and is clubhouse has been well planned and in the project built. There Buy best resident apartment projects Godrej a best.

Godrej Alive Amenities:-

Bank & ATM

Intercom Facility

Dry Steam Garden

Swimming Pool

State of the Art Gym

Kids Play Areas

Temple Area

Yoga Court

For more information call us: @ 9810047296

Visit- http://srkresidency.com/